Fayette County and the counties surrounding, including the city of Oelwein, were placed on Monday under a winter storm warning from noon Tuesday until noon Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service at La Crosse, Wisconsin, several hours of heavy snow at rates of an inch per hour are expected south of Interstate 90 — near the Rochester, Minnesota, latitude — in the late afternoon and evening Tuesday with a low of 24 degrees Fahrenheit. The snow will end from west to east by Wednesday morning to allow clean up to begin.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and a light glaze of ice are expected Tuesday with snow occasional from 2 until 11 p.m. then tapering off to a slight chance until 5 a.m. Wednesday, the weather service reported.
“The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes,” the weather service said. “If you have travel planned Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, consider changing your plans, especially if south of Interstate 90.”
Those who must travel are reminded to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in the vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Iowa can be obtained by calling 5-1-1 or downloading the Iowa DOT 511 mobile app.
National Weather Service branches in Des Moines, the Quad Cities, Chicago and Milwaukee were also warning of the storm, with various predicted snow and ice accumulation.