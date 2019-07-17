It was a dark and stormy afternoon in Oelwein, and muggy, really muggy too.
Wednesday’s afternoon downpour downtown was preceded by relative humidity in the high 70’s and 80’s and a heat index of 94, according to initial data from the National Weather Service. Expect more of the same through the weekend.
The heat is changing some plans. Fayette County 4-H clubs decided to do their Fair facility clean up today in the morning beginning around 8 a.m. to avoid the heat.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, has issued an excessive heat warning for northeast Iowa that is in effect this afternoon through Saturday.
“Heat will be increasing as well through Friday with heat indices Thursday through Friday topping off in the 95 to 105 range,” it announced “This heat could bring on heat related illnesses if precautions are not taken.
The forecast also warns of periodic thunderstorms through Sunday. Some storms today could be strong to severe, mainly along and east of the Mississippi River.