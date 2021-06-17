NASHUA — Helping crops weather the warm, dry spell affecting Northeast Iowa will be the focus at the annual Spring Field Day at Iowa State University’s Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm outside Nashua. The free public program will run from 1-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24.
“As we continue to experience warm and dry weather conditions, part of our program will focus on implications and expectations of the 2021 crop, to help producers in future planning,” said Terry Basol, field agronomist with Iowa State University Extension.
Sessions will focus on implications of warm, dry weather on crops, and management of rootworm and weeds.
Elwynn Taylor, Iowa State University climatologist emeritus, will start the program by providing his insights on crop weather for the 2021 growing season.
Erin Hodgson, professor and extension specialist in entomology at Iowa State, will share the latest research on corn rootworm management.
Mark Licht, assistant professor in agronomy and extension cropping systems specialist, will address the warm and dry weather implications on crop development and yield potential.
Prashant Jha, weed specialist, will discuss integrated weed management programs in Iowa corn and soybeans.
From Nashua at the junction of Highway 218 (Exit 220) and County Road B60, go west on B60 1.1 miles to Windfall Ave., then south 1 mile to 290th Street, then east 0.2 miles to the farm. Questions? Call Terry Basol at 641-426-6801.