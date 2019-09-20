WADENA — The grand marshal of the Wadena Fun Day Parade on Saturday, Sept. 21, is being recognized for his years of dedication to the community.
Randy Weber, a Wadena resident since 1991, has been on the Wadena City Council for the last 15 years, but his service to the community goes beyond that.
He and his wife, Annette, a teacher at Valley Elementary School, have two sons; Jordan, a junior at the University of Northern Iowa, and Ethan, a junior at North Fayette Valley High School.
Randy is self-employed doing all types of electrical work and construction. He has shared these skills with the community on several of their major projects. Currently he’s helping with the construction of an addition to the fire station and serves on the Fire Department Board.
He donated his labor and use of his equipment during the construction of the town’s Veterans Memorial.
He also did the work to convert the town’s lighted cross to LED technology.
“I don’t really know why they picked me, but they asked me and I said I’d do it,” Weber said about being named grand marshal.
Even though the parade will be a highlight, Weber said he is looking forward to the day in general.
“It’s going to be a fun weekend. Ethan is going to be in the volleyball tournament and we’ll be in the beanbag toss too,” he said.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Other activities for the Wadena Fun Day include 3-on-3 basketball starting at 11 a.m., volleyball starting at 1 p.m., judging for the cook-off at 4 p.m., and the beanbag toss starting at 5:30 p.m.
There will also be a bounce house and barrel train rides for children. Lunch and supper will be available.
All proceeds will go toward park improvements.