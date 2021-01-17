Long ties tend to be more popular for weddings these days, while bow ties are going strong for prom. And the cummerbund? Well, fashions tend to cycle, said Larry Schwartz, proprietor of Sam's Clothing in downtown Oelwein.
The clothing store across from Ace Hardware rents out formalwear. Its current display of offerings includes a red, paisley-accented skinny fit tuxedo reminiscent of the one worn by Kevin Bacon in the movie "Footloose."
"That was something new for last spring that they had for prom that had a couple different colors," Schwartz said. "The things that are more trending and stuff would be the prom stuff. I had one a couple years ago that was really really bold in color. I don't know if I only had one kid that rented it, but that was the idea that the colors pop out for the younger kids."
Next to that jacket is a more traditional tuxedo jacket with blue lines in the lapels to match a blue silk tie. To either side are mannequins in white shirts and lamé vests — one silver and one gold.
What about the cummerbunds?
"Well, they're still available," Schwartz said. "The popularity completely dropped of a few years ago. Now, everything comes around again."
In bigger cities, cummerbunds will show up more often, he said, but not so much here.
"I really haven't had here in Oelwein too much interest in it for weddings," he said.
Vests, on the other hand are more popular here even with weddings that trend away from formal. Of the wedding parties that have contacted him so far, one is going with a mix formal and casual.
"The one actually is going to be kind of informal because they're only renting shirt, vest and tie. They're going either blue jeans or other," Schwartz said. "I've seen that trend too that has been some of the weddings have been a little bit more casual."
Patrons can rent out full packages — jacket, tie, shirt, pants and so on — or they can go à la carte, Schwartz said.
"They would not want to put a cummerbund with a pair of jeans, but they'll wear a vest," he said.
Long ties are more popular at local weddings than bow ties.
"I would say in weddings the majority are in the long ties, but there is still enough interest in the bow ties, especially with prom," Schwartz said. "The younger kids with prom will use the bow ties a lot more.
"There was a time a number of years ago that bow ties kind of faded out but they came back again," he said.
With the advent of the pandemic, Sam's Clothing's formal wear supplier, Milroy's Tuxedos of Waterloo, is going with the same fashion line as last year.
"Because of the pandemic, they have not changed their line from last year," Schwartz said. "Part of it was I think because they lost enough business with weddings being either downsized or postponed that they decided not to at this time go out and purchase anything new yet."
They are using the same catalog from last year.
Groomsmen's gifts are available for order through Sam's Clothing.
Measurements can be input on their website at sams-clothing.com, and styles can be browsed online from a link to Milroy's Tuxedos.
"We are not referring your business, but giving you a detailed look at ALL of the styles that we have available and can order for you, locally," the "Tuxedo & Wedding Suits" page says.