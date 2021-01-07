Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

 

Get out of the house and track some wildlife with Buchanan County Conservation on the Weekly Winter Walk and Wandering at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 at Crumbacher Wildlife Area near Independence. Located south of Highway 20 between the Independence and Jesup longitudes, the northeast park entrance is at 1518 240th St., Independence. Register at mycountyparks.com. Dress in layers as conditions warrant. Masks can do double duty and help you stay warmer. If conditions allow, snowshoes may be used. Locations for walks may change due to weather conditions; registered participants will be notified.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Trending Food Videos