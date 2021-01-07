Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Get out of the house and track some wildlife with Buchanan County Conservation on the Weekly Winter Walk and Wandering at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Buffalo Creek Area, 2862 220th St., Winthrop. Register at mycountyparks.com to be notified of location changes due to weather. Dress in layers as conditions warrant. Masks can do double duty and help you stay warmer. If conditions allow, snowshoes may be used. 

 
 
 
 

