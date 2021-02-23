The Oelwein Booster Club’s February Athletes of the Month are Karlie Wegner and Jacob King.
Karlie Wegner, who played guard and forward for the Huskies girls basketball team this winter season, also was the only senior on the team.
“This role, can be difficult not having other classmates as part of your team,” said head coach Jason Yessak. “However, she has embraced her senior year and has been a big part of helping guide the freshmen on the roster.”
Wegner scored a career high 14 points Jan. 29 and was Oelwein’s leading scorer in their 43-41 win at New Hampton. She was 4-for-6 from behind the 3-point line. She tied for the lead in rebounding with seven.
“Her ability to lead and support her young teammates has been tremendous,” said Yessak.
Wegner also plays softball for Oelwein High School.
Senior point guard Jacob King was a key player for the Huskies basketball team in multiple ways, including being a leader on the court.
“Jacob has had a tremendous senior campaign,” said head coach Mike Mohlis. “He puts in endless hours working on the game of basketball in order to reach the college level. Jacob has shown what it takes to improve through sport, which is a key in our school district. His hard work and dedication to a sport is unparalleled.”
This season King led the Northeast Iowa Conference in points per game, with 20.8. He made 46.9% of his field goals, and led the conference in 3-pointers made per game, 2.8, and free throw percentage, 92%.
He was second in the conference in steals per game, 2.1.
He also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game
“Jacob represents the school district very well,” Mohlis said. “Through his grades, his character and his hard work he is showing a glimpse of what a Husky athlete should be.
King is also involved in football, baseball and track. The Huskies’ starting quarterback, he received an academic all-state award for football.
King and Wegner each received a donated meal from Subway and a large pizza from Casey’s.