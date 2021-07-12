On Thursday, Aug. 12, Oelwein’s Fareway will be hosting an event that will have people saying, “Hot dog!”
“(We will be) hosting the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in our parking lot,” said Jerry Bostian, the Oelwein Fareway assistant meat department manager. The Oelwein Police Department, as one of their outreach projects, and Oelwein High School wrestling program are partnering on the event.
For a $4 admission, attendees will get a meal of hot dog, chips and bottled water; a tour of the car, their picture taken, a whistle, and a day of yard games such as giant Jenga, a chance to climb the National Guard mobile “rock” wall, and prizes. Face painting is planned.
It has all been donated, so proceeds will go straight to the Oelwein Husky Athletic Boosters to benefit the Oelwein High School wrestling team.
Head wrestling coach Dalton Lape says the plan is purchasing supplies such as new singlet uniforms and warmup tops.
“All proceeds are going to the wrestling team,” Lape said. “All is donated to us, so whatever we make will be profit for us.”
The event was three years in the making. Oelwein School Board member Dana Bostian helped set it in motion.
“It took me three years to get the Weinermobile here,” Jerry Bostian said.
“My wife (Oelwein School Board member Dana Bostian) has had that on her bucket list to go there for years. She went to NewBo (City Market) in Cedar Rapids and (saw) it,” Bostian said. She gave them her husband’s business card, he says.
“(I) talked to a gal at Oscar Mayer. She says, ‘you pick out an event and we’ll do it.’ But due to COVID things have been put on the blank. As soon as I got the OK this year, I thought, ‘hey this is a great time to break away from COVID, have a great event for the whole town.’
Donations are still being sought for prizes for the games.
“School will be starting within a week or two after that, so why not find some school items?” Bostian suggested, for prize donations. For a list of supplies needed, contact Bostian in the Oelwein Fareway meat department, 319-283-2872. As of last week they were also seeking an ice cream donor.
“Aug 12, Thursday, the same day the city (Oelwein Chamber and Area Development) is hosting Party in the Park. Ours is 10-4, theirs is 5-8,” Bostian said. “So you can actually come into town and enjoy both.”
“It’s getting out, getting to meet the community and reminding people that we’re people, too,” said Oelwein Police Lt. Matthew Schmelzer, who is helping with the project along with Officer Shannon Cox.
It’s one of many combined projects the local Police Department has partnered on with Fareway. Past projects have included Arresting Hunger, blood drives and a motorcycle ride to St. Luke’s.