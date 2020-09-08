OELWEIN — The National and State FoodCorps has many goals. Barb Schmitz, Oelwein Community School District FoodCorps Site Supervisor, believes that one of the goals that tells the whole story of the program in the Oelwein School District is:
We believe big things are possible. We are committed to building a solution that matches the vast scale of the problem, and to approaching and evaluating our work with a rigor that makes our ambitious vision a reality. (from the National FoodCorps mission statement)
“I believe the garden, teaching classes on healthy lifestyles/food choices and welcoming FoodCorps into our school has benefited the entire Oelwein Community,” reflected Schmitz. “The project has been a positive journey from the beginning. We are welcoming our fifth fulltime FoodCorps service member this year. This is our seventh year with a fulltime person.”
Catherine Wedemeier started mid-August as the new FoodCorps service member.
“Catherine is a great fit for Oelwein. Her local roots are just another step in the right direction for us as a school district. She brings an understanding of Northeast Iowa and the resources we have in our own backyard,” said Site Director Schmitz.
Catherine Wedemeier lives on a farm near Maynard, with her husband, Scott and four children. Catherine is originally from Sumner and has lived in Northeast Iowa her whole life. She enjoys cooking, reading, being outdoors and attending her children’s school events.
“I applied for FoodCorps because I believe knowing how to grow and prepare your own food is an incredibly valuable skill. FoodCorps provided an opportunity for me to connect that passion to an extremely valuable resource, our students,” Wedemeier said.
Wings Park is the home to an outdoor classroom garden, a chicken barn and chickens. The students are able to do outdoor learning, watch the garden through the seasons and appreciate the chickens.
“We have a steady stream of children who help with the chicken chores and that does include the less than ‘fun’ parts of chicken ownership,” Schmitz said.
“I believe the key to the success of FoodCorps is the support the community of Oelwein and the Oelwein school administration and staff have given us. All of these groups have been enthusiastic. This is why I appreciate the mission of FoodCorps, I also believe that big things are possible,” she said.
Wedemeier added, “Yes, I have been very impressed with the support of the program and how visionary and forward thinking the school has been with their FoodCorps initiatives. I quickly learned that no dreams are too big and new ideas are welcome. I feel very fortunate to be serving in Oelwein and look forward to contributing to the goals of the school.”
Nathan Spalding, Iowa Program Associate Director of FoodCorps shared this about Oelwein.
“Each year, the success of the FoodCorps program relies on the relationship between our service members and their communities. In Oelwein, I rarely fret about whether this years’ service member will be well-received, because the same is always true: Oelwein will welcome you in as one of their own. I'm reminded of this each time I visit - which now feels like a homecoming - when there's inevitably a barbeque, friendly faces, and plenty of stories waiting because of Barb Schmitz. Thanks to that Oelwein hospitality our service members will always have support, giving them the best chance to be of resource to the community in return.”
Barb Schmitz has been with the project from the early stages of FoodCorps in the school district. She works closely with the state office located in Des Moines and other Iowa communities that have FoodCorps Service members. She is also involved with the Iowa Farm to School and has presented at the state meeting on the Impact of Outdoor Classrooms/Gardens and FoodCorps presence in rural communities.
Barb Schmitz is the Elementary School Counselor and Director of the Husky Adventures program in the Oelwein School District.