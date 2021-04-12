The Williams Wellness Center and the Warming House are teaming to bring you online fitness classes via Zoom. The six-week session is free for WWC members and $40 for non-members. To register, email Angela at thewarminghouseoelwein@gmail.com
The spring session began with a free trial week April 12-16, followed by six weeks of classes from April 19 through May 28.
Classes are held live on Zoom 7:45-8:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:30-8:30 a.m. Fridays. Recording links are emailed daily so you can work out at your convenience.
Piloxing Barre will be held Monday and Wednesday, yoga Tuesday and Thursday, and Pop Pilates on Fridays. Piloxing Barre requires a sturdy chair or counter edge to serve as your barre, all other classes use no equipment or only items readily available at home.