The Williams Wellness Center is organizing a virtual race for all ages, with options of a 5K (3.1 mile) or 10K (6.2 mile) race for adults and a “one mile youth run” for kids up to age 13.
“I think a lot of people are moving to virtual races because having them in person right now is not really feasible,” said Liz Eser, health promotion facilitator at the center.
Participants will get their steps in. They will simply not all start and end in a group in order to achieve increased social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Awards will be presented to the top three of each male and female in both the 5K and 10K distances and the fastest boy and girl in the youth mile.
What’s virtual about it is the logging. In order to be eligible for the awards, participants must email their name and a screenshot or photo of their distance and time to wellness@oelwein.k12.ia.us.
Races must be completed between Sunday, June 28, and Sunday, July 5. Please register by Sunday, June 21 with the form on the Williams Wellness Center Facebook page and available in their office, 319-283-2312. Cost is $25 for the adult runs ($2 more for an extra large shirt or mailed shirt) and $15 for the one mile kids run.
“We provided a sample route you can do for the 5K or 10K, and we gave you from Sunday to Sunday to be able to complete it,” Eser said.
There is no required route. Both sample routes start at Oelwein High School and end near the Oelwein Veteran’s Sports Complex. For parking purposes, a loop may be more feasible.
“It’s been a few years since we had a race,” Eser said. “(Wellness Center facilitator Jessica Burkhart) and I were starting to talk about doing one in person this year before COVID hit and then we decided to go to a virtual.”
“It’s always good to do a little warmup before you do any exerted exercise,” Eser said. But folks needn’t be discouraged by the term race. “Walk, run, whatever you’ve got to do.”
SAMPLE ROUTE
The 5K route (3.1 miles) heads south on Eighth Avenue S.E. then jogs right a block to Seventh Avenue S.E, passing 10th Street S.E. and following the road to the horseshoe before 18th Avenue S.E.
The 10K route heads north on Eighth Avenue S.E. to First Street S.W., loops left/north on Hillside Drive W., then back south on Hillside Drive E., follows the path through Reedy Park, east/left of the Oelwein Middle School loop, then south/right past the High School/Wellness Center to Fifth Street S.E., then south/left on the east side of Ninth Avenue S.E., left on Seventh Street S.E. and follows the path past 10th Street S.E. to the 20th Street S.E. west entrance to the Sports Complex.
REGISTRATION FORM
First & Last Name: ____________________________________________________________
Age: ______ Date of Birth:_____/______/______ Male □ Female □
Address:____________________________________________________________________
City:__________________________________ State:___________ Zip Code:_____________
Telephone: (_____)_______-___________ E-mail:__________________________________
- T-shirt Size:________ (Indicate Youth or Adult note the extra $2.00 charge for t-shirts 2XL or bigger)
Mailed T-shirt & Bib: Yes □ add. $2 charge No □ this indicates that you will pick up from the Wellness Center
Please check one event: 5K_______ 10K_______ 1 Mile Youth Run_______(for kids up to age 13)
Signature:_________________________________ Date:______/_______/________
Parent/Guardian Signature, if under age 18:_________________________________________
Send completed entry forms to: Williams Wellness Center
317 8th Ave SE Suite A
Oelwein, IA 50662
Phone: 319-283-2312
