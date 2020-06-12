Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

200609_ol_news_wc_kent-thomas-img (copy)
 

Kaylin Kent-Thomas holds her diploma and awards after graduation from West Central on June 5.

 
 
 
 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER FILE PHOTO
 

MAYNARD — West Central Class of 2020 Academic Awards and Scholarships, according to the graduation program, went to:

• Valedictorian: Emma Tan

• Highest Honors: Aryel Allwood, Kaylin Kent-Thomas, Hannah VanHyfte and Rachel Walenceus

• KWWL Best of Class: Tan

• Governor Recognition Award: Allwood

• American Citizenship Award: Walenceus

• West Central Citizenship Award: Allwood

• Reagan Foundation Leadership Medal: Walenceus

• Bernie Saggau Award: Rosita Hepperle

• John Philips Sousa Award: Kaitlyn Richards

• West Central Booster Club Service Scholarship: Kaylin Kent-Thomas and Walenceus

• Martha Tellin Scholarship: Allwood;

• Kaiden Estling Scholarship: Tan

• MercyOne Scholarship: Allwood

• Duane Clefisch Scholarship: Hepperle and Cooper Ingels

• Eastern Star Scholarship: Allwood

• McCarthy Scholarship: Allwood

• Community Bank Scholarship: Tan

• Roger and Cheryl Arthur Family Trust Scholarship: Richards and Kent-Thomas

• Larry Recker Family Scholarship: Tan and Walenceus

• Knights of Columbus Scholarship: Ingels

The following students received awards from the schools they will attend: Walenceus, Iowa Western Community College Music Scholarship; and Allwood, Iowa Central Community College Last Dollar Scholarship, Foundation Academic Scholarship and Marriott Scholarship

• NICC AA degree graduates: Dylan Conner, Hepperle and Tan.

 
 
 
 

