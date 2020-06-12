MAYNARD — West Central Class of 2020 Academic Awards and Scholarships, according to the graduation program, went to:
• Valedictorian: Emma Tan
• Highest Honors: Aryel Allwood, Kaylin Kent-Thomas, Hannah VanHyfte and Rachel Walenceus
• KWWL Best of Class: Tan
• Governor Recognition Award: Allwood
• American Citizenship Award: Walenceus
• West Central Citizenship Award: Allwood
• Reagan Foundation Leadership Medal: Walenceus
• Bernie Saggau Award: Rosita Hepperle
• John Philips Sousa Award: Kaitlyn Richards
• West Central Booster Club Service Scholarship: Kaylin Kent-Thomas and Walenceus
• Martha Tellin Scholarship: Allwood;
• Kaiden Estling Scholarship: Tan
• MercyOne Scholarship: Allwood
• Duane Clefisch Scholarship: Hepperle and Cooper Ingels
• Eastern Star Scholarship: Allwood
• McCarthy Scholarship: Allwood
• Community Bank Scholarship: Tan
• Roger and Cheryl Arthur Family Trust Scholarship: Richards and Kent-Thomas
• Larry Recker Family Scholarship: Tan and Walenceus
• Knights of Columbus Scholarship: Ingels
The following students received awards from the schools they will attend: Walenceus, Iowa Western Community College Music Scholarship; and Allwood, Iowa Central Community College Last Dollar Scholarship, Foundation Academic Scholarship and Marriott Scholarship
• NICC AA degree graduates: Dylan Conner, Hepperle and Tan.