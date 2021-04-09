West Central junior Mikaela Kime is an honor roll student who can sprint and hurdle and shot put.
On Tuesday, Kime was a member of the Blue Devils 400M shuttle hurdle relay that placed second at the Lady Pirate Relays in Postville. Kime also raced in the 100M hurdles, placing 8th in a 19-person field. She also was 25th out of 39 shot putters.
“Mikaela competes in shot put, sprints, and every hurdle event,” said West Central head coach Matthew Hageman. “You will not find someone with a better work ethic at practice.
“If I had to describe her in one word, it would be ‘dependable.’ She will always show up and do her best, which makes her an extremely coachable athlete and a joy to have on the team. I wish all athletes that I coach shared her same hard-working mentality.”
Her versatility is an asset to the team.
“Mikaela is an athlete I can plug into any relay event and both coaches know she will step up and give her best,” Hageman said.
Her efforts have also translated to classroom success.
“As a student-athlete, she is consistently on the honor roll and taking college classes,” Hageman said. “That work ethic in the classroom really reflects with her solid performances on the track.”
Kime also plays softball for the Blue Devils, and was one of their top fielders with a fielding percentage of .956.
Kime also has been involved in the arts at West Central, performing in theater and singing in choir.