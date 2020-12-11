West Central forward Kaydence Martin is unique in Upper Iowa Conference girls basketball. She is the only freshman who has gotten a varsity start so far this season, let alone four.
Headed into the season, West Central head coach Micah Ruroden said: “We feel that she has a tremendous amount of upside as an incoming freshman. She has already proven to our veteran players that she belongs. She will provide depth among our post players for us this season.”
Martin has nine rebounds, three steals and 12 points, and is in good company among the West Central starting lineup. Three others have started as freshmen.
Sophomore guard Abby Squires is so far the team’s top shot blocker with eight, No. 2 scorer with 31 and a No. 3 rebounder with 25. She started all 21 games of her freshman year.
The team’s top scorer to this point is senior forward Bryleigh Rouse, with 60 points in four games. She played in 19 of the 20 games of her freshman season, breaking into the starting lineup twice.
Junior guard Aaliyah Gordon had 15 starts as a freshman.
Junior guard Emma Michels, who has played significant minutes in the first four game has not yet had a start this season. But as a freshman she did get one.
Around the rest of the conference, Central Elkader has given starts to four sophomores and a senior, Clayton Ridge to three seniors, a junior and a sophomore, Key to three seniors, two juniors and two sophomores, MFL-Mar-Mac to three juniors and two seniors, North Fayette Valley to three juniors and two seniors, Postville to two sophomores, two juniors and a senior, Turkey Valley to three seniors and two juniors, and South Winneshiek to three sophomores and two juniors.