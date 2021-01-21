West Central girls basketball shut down the Central Elkader offense when the Warriors visited Maynard on Jan. 12.
The Blue Devils went on to win 39-18 to improve to 5-8 with seven games left in the regular season. They are three away matching last season’s win total.
The defensive performance was West Central’s best since they held Oelwein to 19 points on Dec. 22. Much of the credit goes to “dominant rebounding” said head coach Micah Ruroden.
“Our girls really swarmed the ball on the defensive rebounds,” he said.
The Blue Devils out-rebounded the Warriors 48-24 — 39 were defensive grabs.
Junior guard Emma Michels led the way against Central Elkader with nine defensive rebounds and 12 overall. She averages 6.8 rebounds per game and is second on the team with 88 rebounds so far this season. Senior forward Bryleigh Rouse leads with 90.
Michels impact goes beyond rebounds though
“She does a terrific job for us keeping balls alive and tracking down rebounds for us,“ said Ruroden “Her efforts give us extra possessions on the offensive end. That type of energy and effort keeps us in games when we need stops or momentum shifts throughout our games.“
Michels also played a key defensive role this fall as libero on the Upper Iowa Conference volleyball champions this fall Michels was named to the All-Conference second team. She led the Blue Devils in digs with 170 of the team’s 543.