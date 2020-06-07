Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED TUESDAY... .THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL WILL TRACK THROUGH THE AREA TUESDAY, BRINGING PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN TO MUCH OF THE AREA. AVERAGE RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1.5 TO 3.5 INCHES ARE EXPECTED BEFORE PRECIPITATION TAPERS OFF ON WEDNESDAY. THE HEAVIEST RAINS ARE EXPECTED TO FALL TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND TUESDAY NIGHT. SOME LOCALIZED AREAS MAY SEE 4 INCHES OR MORE OF RAIN, ESPECIALLY WHERE ANY THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP AND PERSIST. FLASH FLOODING COULD DEVELOP TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING, WITH SOME RIVER FLOODING EXPECTED THROUGH LATE WEEK. THOSE ALONG WATERWAYS WILL WANT TO KEEP A CLOSE EYE ON CONDITIONS THE NEXT FEW DAYS, AND BE PREPARED TO ACT IF FLOODING DEVELOPS. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHEAST IOWA, ALLAMAKEE, CLAYTON, FAYETTE, AND WINNESHIEK. IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, HOUSTON AND WINONA. IN WISCONSIN, ADAMS, BUFFALO, CRAWFORD, GRANT, JACKSON, JUNEAU, LA CROSSE, MONROE, RICHLAND, TREMPEALEAU, AND VERNON. * FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINFALL TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1.5 TO 3.5 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS IN EXCESS OF 4 INCHES. * HEAVY RAINFALL COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS AND COULD CONTRIBUTE TO LOCALIZED MUD OR ROCK SLIDES. SIGNIFICANT RISES ON LARGER STREAMS AND RIVERS WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. PLEASE MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&