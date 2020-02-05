MAYNARD — Although the West Central boys basketball team battled back in the second and fourth quarters to match visitor Postville, the Pirates were too quick out of the gate, and the Blue Devils never quite made up the difference, falling 31-48 in conference play on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils fell to 2-17 overall, 2-12 in the Upper Iowa Conference. It was their second defeat to Postville after a Dec. 20 loss.
A three-pointer from West Central top-scorer Aidan Nelson to start the game galvanized Postville into a scoring frenzy. The Pirates led by 13 by the time the Blue Devils’ Brady Molyneux added their second shot with less than two minutes remaining, then a third, for four points. The Pirates sunk a three-pointer at the buzzer to cement their lead 19-7.
“We were down 10 points early,” coach Darin Lockard said. “Our transition defense, we were slow. We made a three to start the game but seven of their first nine points were in transition, two layups and one kick out for a three,” referring to passing the ball to someone further from the basket. “First timeout we talked about that. But the second quarter’s 10-10. When we got back and played some pretty solid defense. A lot of that is taking care of the basketball on offense so they don’t turn into transition points for them.”
West Central regained some ground in the second, coming within five points of the Pirates about halfway through the quarter before Postville caught up to pace. The quarter ended with each team adding 10 points with West Central trailing 17-29 at the half.
In the third, the Pirates picked it up again, adding 11 while the Blue Devils added only four (Nelson and Molyneux).
West Central whipped up a scoring streak toward the end of the fourth.
They had added four points including shots from Nelson and Anthony Martin with about 3 minutes left, and play continued to be rough. With about 2 minutes left, Martin — who had three fouls already — received a technical foul and reacted angrily with a hard bounce of the basketball, earning him a second technical foul and fifth overall foul. This gave the opponent four free-throws, of which they made three, and Martin was ejected from the game.
Both teams went on to end the second half with 10 fouls each, which is as high as the score sheet goes.
Between 1:30 and a minute remaining, Nelson picked up the slack, adding three more two-pointers to outpace Postville by two for the first time, but it wasn’t enough to close the overall scoring gap.
West Central was 14 for 34 shooting, two for 16 on three-pointers and one for 13 on free throws.
“[We] didn’t shoot the ball very well, had some unforced turnovers against their 1-3-1 [defense],” Lockard said. “If we shoot a little bit better and take care of the basketball we may have an opportunity to compete and give ourselves a chance at the end of this game.”
“Aidan Nelson (no. 22) … has a unique ability to get to the rim against multiple defenders, zone, man, and has really been working on his jump shot. Logan Wescott (no. 2) has been doing good taking care of the basketball. He’s trying to get us into our offense. He sees a lot of pressure and trap [defense]. As a sophomore he’s done a good job for us.”
Postville had strong scoring from Gable Loera and Collin Bacon, who charted 17 points each. The Pirates were 17 for 54 shooting, six for 21 on three-pointers and eight for 21 on free throws.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WC 7 10 4 10 — 31
PV 19 10 11 8 — 48