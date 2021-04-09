Aidan Nelson placed fourth in the high jump (5-4) to lead the Blue Devils’ performances Thursday in Postville.
Charlie Sieck placed sixth in the 1,600 (5:19.21) and the 1,600 relay team was sixth (4:12.86), two-tenths of a second off fifth place.
