Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Aidan Nelson placed fourth in the high jump (5-4) to lead the Blue Devils’ performances Thursday in Postville.

Charlie Sieck placed sixth in the 1,600 (5:19.21) and the 1,600 relay team was sixth (4:12.86), two-tenths of a second off fifth place.

Trending Food Videos