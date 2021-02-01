Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Logan Wescott

West Central junior Logan Wescott starts heading up court against Turkey Valley on Friday in Jackson Junction. Wescott scored 7 points in the 35-67 loss. He followed that up with a 15-point performance on Monday in the Blue Devils 47-27 home win over Cedar Valley Christian.

 Chris Baldus | Oelwein Daily Register

MAYNARD — West Central boys basketball won at home Monday night by a 20-point margin against non-conference foe Cedar Valley Christian.

Blue Devils junior guard Logan Wescott led all scorers with 15 points. He also had 10 rebounds. Sophomore Brandon Cushion and senior Aiden Nelson each scored 10.

Junior guard Joshua Jackson was the top Huskies scorer with 11.

Nelson, who was West Central’s leading scorer heading into Monday’s game with 193 points, returned to the lineup after getting injured last Thursday and missing Friday’s game against Turkey Valley.

Wescott is now the team leader in points scored with 204. Nelson has 203.

SCORING BY QUARTER

CV Christian _ 3 _ 11 _ 8 _ 5 —27

West Central _ 13 _ 4 _ 10 _ 20 — 47

POINTS — West Central: Logan Wescott 15, Brandon Cushion 10, Creighton Houge 5, Aiden Nelson 10, Jayden Rouse 4, Hunter Kent-Thomas 2 and Brooks Ingels 1.

REBOUNDS — West Central: Wescott 10, Cushion 8, Nelson 6, Charlie Sieck 5, Houge 5, Kent-Thomas 3, Ingels 1, Rouse 1

UP NEXT: The Blue Devils will host Postville (1-11) tonight for a 7:30 p.m. game. Then they will travel to Clayton Ridge (8-7) on Thursday for a 7 p.m. tilt.

