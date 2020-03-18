MAYNARD — West Central Community Schools bus driver Erhart Hehr of Maynard received the Ken Winkler Distinguished Service Award at the recent Iowa Football Coaches Clinic.
Hehr began driving school bus for West Central during his senior year of high school in 1963. He has driven for more than 55 years and to thousands of school events and activities throughout his career.
He was one of three individuals honored during the coaches clinic for their service at Prairie Meadows in Altoona.
Erhart accepted the award and was able to pose for a photo with Kirk Ferentz, University of Iowa head football coach; Matt Campbell, Iowa State University head football coach; and Mark Farley, University of Northern Iowa head football coach.
West Central football coach and teacher Steve Milder was also in attendance.
This year marks the first year that the award carries the name of longtime executive director of the IFCA, Ken Winkler. Ken retired at the end of 2019 with new executive director being Brian Wilken.