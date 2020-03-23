Every year high school football coaches such as West Central’s Steve Milder receive recognition by the Iowa Football Coaches Association at a clinic held in late February. It’s a chance to note the hard work they put in all year, along with the heralded opportunity to talk to the college coaches in Iowa, all the way back to the late, great Hawkeyes head coach Hayden Fry.
“The coaches make time for us and all the coaches are very personable,” Milder said. “The relationship between the state institutions and the high school coaches is very strong. They go out of their way to make you feel welcome.”
All the coaches have in common the love of football and wanting to pass the knowledge of the game down to the next generation.
“Whether you're coaching junior high football or coaching at the University of Iowa, there's something you might learn from somebody,” Milder said.
Milder, the veteran coach at West Central since 1978, has learned something from all of the college coaches in Iowa he's met, including Fry.
“He was very personable,” Milder said of Fry, the Texan-turned-Hawkeye. “The thing is to coach in Iowa, every one of the college coaches has a former high school coach on staff. They rely on our athletes, and they want a good relationship.
“One of the things that Hayden did that was great was he actually started the clinic. Prior to Hayden, I had never been invited to an Iowa practice or on campus. He would let you come down on the practice field while they were coaching kids and that became a big deal.”
For Milder, it was a dream come true, considering he grew up in Iowa City watching the Hawkeyes. Nearly 20 years later, Milder was recognized by Coach Fry in 1997 for leading West Central to the Class A title.
“He presented me the state championship ring back in 1997,” Milder said. “His clinic was very down to earth when it came to visiting with people.”
The lessons learned were translated onto high school fields.
“For years the way we taught tackling at West Central was the way Barry Alvarez was teaching it at Iowa when he was the linebackers coach for Hayden Fry,” Milder said.
“We were there as coaches to learn and we learned as they were teaching college kids. That kind of connection has been there for a long time.”
Milder has also been on the other side, being able to share what he’s learned in over 40 years of coaching.
“I’m very fortunate that I've got to speak at clinics at Iowa and Iowa State in the past,” Milder said. “When it comes down to it, they are visiting about football and when you’re talking football they listen.”
At the end of the day, it’s been about learning from one another for Milder, who has taught and learned from some of the best coaches in Iowa history from Kirk Ferentz and Mark Farley to Fry.
“Hayden was doing what somebody else hadn’t done basically, because when he came to Iowa he changed the uniforms and changed the offense,” Milder recalled. “He said, ‘We’re going to look like the Pittsburgh Steelers and we're going to run the same offense as the Dallas Cowboys and basically that's what he did. In 1980, the two most popular teams in the country were the Steelers and the Cowboys and he said were changing the mindset.
“He laid the groundwork for other coaches on how to change programs. He’s a legend in Iowa history.”