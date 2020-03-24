Being a football coach in Iowa offers a strong connection, whether you have the chance to coach in the Rose Bowl like Kirk Ferentz or watch in Pasadena, CA. over the years as a devoted Hawkeye fan like West Central’s head football coach Steve Milder.
All Iowa coaches share the joy of teaching football, many of them do so in the state they grew up in like Milder, who grew up in Iowa City and shares that Iowa bond with UNI’s Mark Farley from Waukon, Iowa. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Milder have a commonality in the challenge of changing a culture of a football program, inspired by Hawkeye icon Hayden Fry. Milder had the privilege of knowing Fry, often visiting practices at Iowa. To this day, Ferentz and Milder share stories about the legendary coach that had a profound impact on them both.
However, the connection goes beyond football such as Milder’s shared passtime of fishing with Farley, who he’s known since he was the “walk-on from Waukon.”
“We enjoy talking about fishing together,” Milder said. “We’ve fished some of the same waters up in the Lansing (IA) area. Of course he grew up in Waukon, and I’ve been fishing in the Lansing area for 40 years back when he was probably still in high school.”
That type of subtle humor that would surely strike up some laughs between the two provides some insight into their relationship.
“Coach Milder represents all that is good in northeast Iowa,” Farley said. “We’ve reminisced many times about fishing when our paths have crossed for football. He’s a milestone in Iowa high school football, and his years of service have impacted many young men through football.”
Farley of course went from walk-on to player to head coach at UNI, but the two still make time for each other amidst their busy schedules. Coach Milder recalled several times that he was invited down to watch UNI practice before and after Farley became head coach, even back when Kurt Warner and Bryce Paup were tearing it up in the UNI-Dome.
“Coach always makes time for us,” Milder said. “All the coaches are very personable. They go out of their way to make you feel welcome.”
The main thing that Milder has learned from Farley as a coach is being as competitive as possible with the resources you have.
“I think the big thing with him is being competitive because when you listen to him talk, he’s lost good athletes, so he has to work hard to keep at the level they’re in,” Milder noted. “I really think the down to earth [style] of coaching kids up, recruiting and making sure that you’ve got a staff in place is what works well.”
Lessons have also been taken from the Hawkeyes’ two all-time winningest coaches, back to when Milder was invited by Coach Fry to Iowa practices. Fry’s successor Ferentz has also been a wealth of knowledge to learn from.
“I think the thing that Kirk Ferentz does so well is he makes that connection with his high school coach and how you learn things as you grow,” Milder said. “Some of those lessons sink in more.”
That includes teachings of how to change a culture from Coach Fry that have been passed on and even used by rivals like the Cyclones.
“Coach Campbell has said, ‘We’re not taking a back seat,’ and that’s the way he’s run his program,” Milder noted. “He’s got the program going really well at Iowa state. All the coaches are very proud of their programs and represent their schools greatly. They are just awesome guys to be around.”
To show their gratitude, the Iowa Football Coaches Association (IFCA) provides high school football coaches with tickets to Hawkeye, Panther and Cyclone games each year.
I’ve been to the Rose Bowl to watch Iowa several times, even back when they played UCLA (1986),” Milder recalled. “Seeing people that you grew up with at Hawkeye games is really cool.”
All the Iowa coaches get the chance to catch up at the IFCA clinic that was held recently in late February, and they all support each other no matter what level they coach at.
“If there’s one thing to be said they [Ferentz, Farley and Campbell] are competitive, but there’s one thing they do agree on that high school sports are important and they support all Iowa football coaches.”