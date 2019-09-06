MAYNARD — With the West Central band’s halftime performance done, Brandon Cushion put his saxophone in the grass behind the Blue Devils bench, returning to the field grind out a ground game that saw him sprint around the left side 10 yards from a desperately needed score. Three yards out, a Meskwaki Warrior slammed into the back of his legs. He started to fall.
To this point, West Central’s home football opener had been mixed with promise with frustration, right down to the field’s condition. It ended in a 56-30 loss for the Blue Devils.
“All credit goes to Meskwaki, they were well-repaired and they brought it to us,” said West Central head coach Steve Milder. "And we'll get better, we'll get better."
It was the message he shared with his team after the game that had to be played early, beginning at 5:30 p.m. because one of the four sections of lights had not yet been replaced after being downed by a storm this summer. This Friday’s game will start early again.
Meskwaki opened the scoring less than 2 minutes into the game, but that 6-0 lead evaporated quickly. West Central’s Logan Wescott ran back the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown. He’d end the night with 120 kickoff return yards in four attempts.
Then Aidan Nelson pulled in a pass from quarterback Hunter Kent-Thomas for a 62-yard score.
Both extra point attempts failed, but the Blue Devils were up by 12-6.
That lead disappeared, too. Meskwaki’s Emmett Roberts broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run and the Warriors made good on the 2-point conversion, giving them a 14-12 lead.
The Blue Devils again responded, this time with a 14-yard scoring pass from Kent-Thomas to Wescott. The 2-point conversion was good and West Central had a 20-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Blue Devils were in control, and had a ground game setting the tempo.
"Then we turned it over," Milder said. "And when you're in a close game and you turn the ball over all of a sudden you get forced out."
West Central fumbled four times, losing three. They also struggled with punts, often giving the Warriors starting field position often past midfield.
"We had some trouble kicking the ball," Milder said. "It was something that in practice it looked good, it didn't look good tonight."
The Blue Devils would not lead again, as the Warriors held them scoreless in the second quarter and put up 20 points of their own.
West Central managed to score only one more touchdown. Brandon Cushion, who played saxophone with the West Central band at halftime, stretched to the goal line as a Meskwaki defender wrapped up his legs. Cushion reached with one arm to plant the ball in the endzone. It was a 10-yard touchdown run that he followed up with an off-tackle dive for the 2-point conversion.
Cushion was West Central’s top rusher with 91 yards on 19 carries.
The Blue Devil’s final score was a safety when Meskwaki had to cover up a high snap in their own end zone.
West Central is now 0-2 after the 56-30 loss. Meskwaki is 1-1.
WC Meskwaki
First downs 9 10
Yards rushing 39-183 28-290
Yards passing 309 464
Passing 6-15 10-19
Interceptions by 3 1
Punts 3-38 (13) 1 (33)
Fumbles lost 4-3 3-2
Yards penalties 4-40 12-120
Turnovers by 4 5
West Central Rushing
Brandon Cushion 19-91 (5.0)
Aidan Nelson 11-60 (5.5)
Anthony Martin 5-30 (6.0)
Nathan Dolf 1-4 (4.0)
Hunter Kent Thomas 2-0
Dan McDonough 1 (minus 2)
Passing (att-int-comp-yards)
Hunter Kent Thomas 8-0-3-86 2TD
Dan McDonough 6-1-2-14
Nathan Dolf 1-0-1-26
Receiving
Aiden Nelson 1-62 1TD
Logan Wescott 3-28 1 TD
Creighton Hough 1-26
Brandon Cushion 1-10
Punts
Anthony Martin 2-15
Garrison Houge 1-23
Punt returns
Logan Wescott 1-20
Kick off returns
Logan Wescott 4-120 1 TD
Aiden Nelson 1-9
Brandon Cushion 1-10
Garrison Houge 1-5
Kickoffs
Garrison Houge 5-125 (25)
Interceptions
Logan Wescott 2-55
Aidan Nelson 1-0
Scoring (TD-EP1-EP2-FG-TTL
Logan Wescott 2-0-1-0-14
Brandon Cushion 1-0-1-0-8
Aiden Nelson 1-0-0-0-6
Team Safety 0-0-1-0-2
Tackles (solo-ast)
Dalton Uck 5-1
Aiden Nelson 5-0
Logan Wescott 5-0
Hunter Kent Thomas 3-2
Cameron Rohde 3-2
Austin Bushaw 3-1
Creighton Houge 3-0
Cooper Ingels 2-0
Garrison Houge 0-4
Anthony Martin 3-2
Scoring in sequence
First Quarter
Meskwaki — touchdown — Taurice Grant 15-yard run. Extra point run no good.(8:02), 0-6
West Central — touchdown — Logan Wescott 65-yard kick off return. Extra point run no good.(7:44), 6-6
West Central — touchdown — Hunter Kent Thomas pass to Aidan Nelson, 62 yards. Extra point pass no good.(6:39), 12-6
Meskwaki — touchdown — Emmett Roberts 50 yard run. Stanford Kapayou pass to Larnell Valaquez for 2-point conversion. (6:24) 12-14
West Central — touchdown — Logan Wescott got 14 yard pass from Kent Thomas extra point pass to Wescott good (0:44), 20-14
Second quarter
Meskwaki — touchdown — Grant 14 yard run, run no good space (6:11), 20-20
Meskwaki — touchdown —Roberts 13 yard run, run no good (2:51), 20-26
Meskwaki — touchdown —Kapayou 26 yard run, Roberts run (1:52), 20-34
Third quarter
Meskwaki — touchdown — Kapayou pass to Grant 49 yards. Roberts run (8:18), 20-42
Meskwaki — touchdown — Roberts 7 yard run, run no good, (6:03) 20-48
West Central — touchdown — Brandon Cushion 10 yard run. Cushion run, (3:20) 28-48
Fourth quarter
Meskwaki — touchdown — Kapayou 12-yard run, Roberts run, (10:46) 28-56
West Central — safety — Meskwaki recovers fumble in own endzone (1:25) 30-56