Each year the West Central School At-Risk Committee helps families at Christmastime that are having a tough time. Persons in the West Central area who know a family who needs a boost this Christmas may contact Steve Milder at 563-637-2283. All contacts are kept confidential.
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 41°
- Heat Index: 45°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 41°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:53:40 AM
- Sunset: 04:49:02 PM
- Dew Point: 45°
- Visibility: 1.5 mi
Today
Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WSW @ 20mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: W @ 22mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 22mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 20mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 18mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 16mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 16mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 13mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 10mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- With infections and deaths surging, Reynolds says election ‘validates’ her COVID-19 response
- Oelwein native living dream by calling Iowa games
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
- Local health officials seek public help win virus fight
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
- Chad Ingels wins House District 64, flipping Bearinger's seat red
- Court officers seeking another place for juvenile services in Fayette County
- Voters stay course with Michael Bergan in House District 55
- OCAD Community Awards presented at business sites
- Oelwein Police Log
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.