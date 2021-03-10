A West Central Elementary Concert will be Tuesday, March 16 in the gym. Levels K-2 perform at 6:30 p.m. Grades 3-5 will begin at 7 p.m., including fifth-grade band. Mask up.
Families should sit together. Social distancing will be followed.
Updated: March 10, 2021 @ 12:36 pm
