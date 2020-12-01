MAYNARD — The double-overtime game came down to free throws Monday night, and the Waterloo Christian girls sank just enough for the 50-47 win over West Central.
Senior Bryleigh Rouse led the Blue Devils in scoring with 14, followed by junior Aaliyah Gordon with 12.
Regents freshman Reagan Wheeler led all scorers with 20 points followed by senior Faith Trelka with 18. Trelka hit the winning free throws.
The Blue Devils led 22-15 at the half, but were outscored in the second half 35-25 to force overtime tied at 41.
Rounding out the scoring for West Central was senior Marlee Squires, sophomore Abby Squires and freshman Kaydence Martin, each with 7 points.
UP NEXT
The Blue Devils traveled to Central Elkader Tuesday night. Check OelweinDailyRegister.com for the score. Their next action is back home on Monday, Dec. 7, against Kee High at 6:15 p.m.