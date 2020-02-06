MAYNARD — The West Central girls basketball team pulled out a hard-fought win over Postville 45-37 on Tuesday in conference play, defending their record after also defeating the Pirate ladies on Dec. 20 (49-25). Postville gave them more of a fight this time.
The Blue Devils rose to 8-11 overall, 8-10 in the Upper Iowa Conference.
A well-rounded effort began the game. Marlee Squires opened West Central’s scoring with a three-pointer in response to a three from Postville. Bryleigh Rouse added two two-pointers, a free-throw from Rosita Hepperle got them to eight, and Abby Squires, Marlee’s younger sister, added a two-pointer for 10. The Pirates made a two-pointer at the buzzer, nosing ahead by one to end the first with 11.
West Central cemented its lead in the second, adding 15 to Postville’s six. Marlee Squires had two two-point shots and was assisted in scoring by Rouse, Hepperle, Emma Michels and Aaliyah Gordon each adding two-pointers. Rouse and Gordon added free throws.
“They played well, built a lead at halftime,” coach Thomas Trainer said. “They handled the pressure right away, got down, something we haven’t had to deal with a lot, we haven’t been in a lot of close games. They stayed composed, battled back and got it done.”
West Central kept the Pirates to nine while adding seven in the third with efforts from Rouse, Michels and Abby Squires, using a cushion the home team had established in the second.
There were times when the offensive player, swarmed by defenders, had trouble finding an open teammate.
“It’s something we’re continuing to work on,” Trainer said of passing. “Last year they led the conference in turnovers. So that’s been a big thing, we’re watching film a lot, ‘Hey, these are the angles we’re looking for.’ They’re continuing to get better each and every day. Huge improvement from the last year, huge improvement from the start of the game.”
Both Squires girls and Rouse contributed field goals in the fourth, with the Blue Devils adding 13 points overall to Postville’s 11.
Overall Marlee Squires added 14 points and Rouse added 11. Each made five field goals — two were three-pointers Marlee Squires. Following in scoring were Abby Squires with seven, Gordon with six, Michels with four and Hepperle with three, for 45 points total.
“Bryleigh [Rouse, no. 12] had a big game for us on the inside, did a good job anchoring the defense,” Trainer said.
“Our defense rebounding has been a big thing all year, we’re third in the conference right now rebounding. Tonight was a big reason why, we rebound as a team.
“[Rouse also] did a good job on offense staying composed. She was frustrated a bit with the physicality, did a good job handling it and battling through it.”
Next, West Central will take on Central Elkader at home on Friday.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WC 10 15 7 13 — 45
PV 11 6 9 11 — 37