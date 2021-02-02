MAYNARD — With West Central girls basketball‘s 45-24 win at home over Postville, the Blue Devils matched last season’s win total of eight.
The Blue Devils were in control throughout the game.
West Central led by 18 at the half. Marlee Squires led the way with 11 points, including one 3-pointer. She finished the night with 18 points.
Seven West Central scored in the game.
No Postville players scored in double figures.
The Blue Devils improved to 5-9 in the Upper Iowa Conference and 8-11 overall. Postville is 0-14 and 1-15.
West Central has two games remaining in the regular season, at Clayton Ridge on Thursday and home against North Fayette Valley at home. Both games begin at 6:15 p.m.
SCORING BY QUARTER
PST 4 6 6 8 — 24
WC 13 15 10 _ 7— 45