SUMNER — West Central’s girls placed fourth out of nine teams on Monday at the Sumner-Fredericksburg Blue and Gold relays.
The Blue Devils scored 52 team points with Emma Michels (14 points) and Aaliyah Gordon (13.5) leading the way.
Michels won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.09 seconds. Mikaela Kime was fifth (19.42).
Mikaela Kime, Kylee Lickiss, Abby Squires and Emma Michels took first in the 400M shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1 minute, 16.21 seconds.
Gordon, Michels, Squires and Annika Kent-Thomas placed fourth in the 1600-distance medley relay (4:55.19).
Gordon, Michels, Kylee Lickiss and Kent-Thomas placed fifth in the 800-sprint medley relay (2:07.51).
Gordon took second in the 200-meter dash (28.23) and third in the long jump with a leap of 13 feet, 5 inches.
Also finishing in the scoring were:
• Kent-Thomas took third in the 1500 (5:56.16).
• Lickiss was fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:18.55) and Squires was fifth (1:21.00).