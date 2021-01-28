CALMAR -- Timely 3-pointers in the fourth quarter propelled West Central girls basketball to a 45-34 road victory Thursday night over Upper Iowa Conference foe South Winneshiek.
Twice, the Blue Devils built 8-point leads only to see the Warriors rally to tie the game. The first time, the Warriors went on an 8-0 run to get tie the game at 17 going into the half. Later, with about 5 minutes left in the game the Warriors tied it up 32.
West Central regained the lead with 3 minutes left in the game when senior Marlee Squires hit a 3-pointer. Senior Aaliyah Gordon followed that with another 3-pointer with about 2 minutes left.
The Blue Devils continued to build on their late lead when senior forward Bryleigh Rouse blocked a South Winneshiek shot, corralled the rebound and threw a deep pass to Marlee Squires for a layup with 1:19 left.
West Central capped their scoring with free throws as South Winneshiek began fouling in hopes of rallying once again. Squires sank 5-of-6 free throws to end the game.
Squires led West Central scorers with 18 points, followed by Gordon with 11. Gordon sank three of the team's four 3-pointers.
The Blue Devils improved their overall record to 6-10. The Warriors fell to 2-14.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WC _ 11 _ 6_ 13_
SW _ 7 _ 10_ 5
POINTS -- West Central: Marlee Squires 18, Aaliyah Gordon 11, Bryleigh Rouse 7, Abby Squires 5, Kylee Lickiss 2, Emma Michels 2