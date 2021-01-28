Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Ruroden

West Central head coach Micah Ruroden talks with senior Marlee Squires during a timeout in the game against Waterloo Christian on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Maynard.

 Chris Baldus | Oelwein Daily Register

CALMAR -- Timely 3-pointers in the fourth quarter propelled West Central girls basketball to a 45-34 road victory Thursday night over Upper Iowa Conference foe South Winneshiek.

Twice, the Blue Devils built 8-point leads only to see the Warriors rally to tie the game. The first time, the Warriors went on an 8-0 run to get tie the game at 17 going into the half. Later, with about 5 minutes left in the game the Warriors tied it up 32.

West Central regained the lead with 3 minutes left in the game when senior Marlee Squires hit a 3-pointer. Senior Aaliyah Gordon followed that with another 3-pointer with about 2 minutes left.

The Blue Devils continued to build on their late lead when senior forward Bryleigh Rouse blocked a South Winneshiek shot, corralled the rebound and threw a deep pass to Marlee Squires for a layup with 1:19 left.

West Central capped their scoring with free throws as South Winneshiek began fouling in hopes of rallying once again. Squires sank 5-of-6 free throws to end the game.

Squires led West Central scorers with 18 points, followed by Gordon with 11. Gordon sank three of the team's four 3-pointers.

The Blue Devils improved their overall record to 6-10. The Warriors fell to 2-14.

SCORING BY QUARTER

WC _ 11 _ 6_ 13_ 

SW _ 7 _ 10_ 5

POINTS -- West Central: Marlee Squires 18, Aaliyah Gordon 11, Bryleigh Rouse 7, Abby Squires 5, Kylee Lickiss 2, Emma Michels 2

Trending Food Videos