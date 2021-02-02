MAYNARD — It was the largest margin of victory for West Central girls basketball in a long time, if ever.
The Blue Devils defeated Cedar Valley Christian 63-2 in a non-conference game at home on Monday.
According to records at the Varsity Bound website that go back to 2006, the closest comparison was West Central’s 52-2 win on Dec. 2, 2013 over Valley Lutheran.
The win improved West Central’s season record to 7-11. Cedar Valley Christian fell to 0-17. One more victory will match last year’s win total.
The Blue Devils have three regular season games left.
West Central senior Kylee Lickiss led all scorers with 13 points. She sank one 3-pointer. Ten Blue Devils scored in the contest.
Cedar Valley Christian freshman Taylor Brandt scored her team’s lone basket in the third quarter.
SCORING BY QUARTER
CV 0 0 2 0 — 2
WC 19 12 16 16 — 63
POINTS — Cedar Valley Christian: Taylor Brandt 2. West Central: Kylee Lickiss 13, Kassidy Bantz 8, Abby Squires 8, Emma Michels 7, Marlee Squires 7, Maria Streiff 6, Aaliyah Gordon 6, Kaydence Martin 4 and Bryleigh Rouse 2 and Naomi Scott 2.
UP NEXT: West Central hosts Postville (1-15) tonight. They travel to Clayton Ridge on Thursday. Both games begin at 6:15 p.m.