ELKADER —West Central girls basketball pulled off a slight upset Thursday night in their Class 1A Region first round game against Central Elkader.
With senior Marlee Squires leading the Blue Devils offense with 15 points, they took down the Warriors 44-33.
Central Elkader played host for the playoff game because of their 10-11 record going in. West Central was 8-10.
The teams played twice in the regular season with the wins going to the home team each time. The Warriors won 65-33 on Dec. 1. The Blue Devils won 39-18 on Jan. 12.
Like that Jan. 12 game, when the Blue Devils opened the game with an 11-2 lead in the first quarter, West Central on Thursday raced out to an early lead, making a 17-5 run to go in at the half ahead 26-10.
Marlee Squires scored 11 of her points in the first half, including a 3-point shot early in the run.
The Warriors managed to outscore the Blue Devils in the second half 23-18, but it wasn’t nearly enough.
Senior Bryleigh Rouse led the team in rebounds with 12 followed by junior Emma Michels with 11. They each added 8 points as well.
The win also improves on last year’s win total of eight, giving these Blue Devils the program’s best record at 9-11 since the 2011-12 team that finished 10-12. That team’s season ended with a 30-27 Class 1A regional tournament loss at home to Central Elkader.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WC 15 11 12 6 — 44
CE 4 6 15 8 — 33
POINTS — Marlee Squires 15, Bryeigh Rouse 8, Emma Michels 8, Aaliya Gordon 5, Abby Squires 4 and Kaydence Martin 4.
REBOUNDS — Rouse 12, Michels 11, Gordon 4, Abby Squires 4, Marlee Squires 3, and Martin 1.
ASSISTS — Marlee Squires 6, Michels 4, Abby Squires 3, Rouse 1 and Gordon 1.
BLOCKS — Abby Squires 2, Martin 2, Gordon 1 and Rouse 1.
STEALS — Michels 2, Martin 1 and Rouse 1.
UP NEXT: West Central travels to Nashua-Plainfield (11-10) on Tuesday, Feb. 16 for a second round matchup. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. The Huskies defeated Tripoli 52-20 in their first round game on Thursday night, which they played at home.