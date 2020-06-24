West Central recently hired Samantha Baumgartner as dean of students and activities director.
Baumgartner comes to West Central with a mental health and behavioral health background. For the last two years, she has worked in the counseling department at MFL MarMac where she served in the K-12 capacity providing at-risk interventions and then as the grades 4-8 school counselor.
Prior to entering the school system, she worked as a behavioral health intervention specialist with Families First where she provided in-home behavioral and mental health supports for children, teens and their parents.
Baumgartner completed her master’s degree at Buena Vista University in PK-12 school counseling and holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Northern Iowa in family studies with minors in mental health and psychology as well as some coursework and field experience in elementary education.