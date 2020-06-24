Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

200625_ol_news_wc_dean_samantha_baumgartner-mug-img

Samantha Baumgartner

 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH reporter@oelweindailyregister.com

West Central recently hired Samantha Baumgartner as dean of students and activities director.

Baumgartner comes to West Central with a mental health and behavioral health background. For the last two years, she has worked in the counseling department at MFL MarMac where she served in the K-12 capacity providing at-risk interventions and then as the grades 4-8 school counselor.

Prior to entering the school system, she worked as a behavioral health intervention specialist with Families First where she provided in-home behavioral and mental health supports for children, teens and their parents.

Baumgartner completed her master’s degree at Buena Vista University in PK-12 school counseling and holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Northern Iowa in family studies with minors in mental health and psychology as well as some coursework and field experience in elementary education.

 
 

Tags