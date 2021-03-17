West Central music students K-5 performed many actions, including rhythm and dance, and a small bit of singing and instrumentals that they had time to prepare Tuesday, given months of activity restrictions owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
Vocal director Stacy Fink themed the K-2 concert, “I Can Sing a Rainbow,” on the colors of the rainbow, with a song to match each, inspired by the books, “My Many Colored Days” and “Paint Me a Picture,” reciting poetry stanzas to introduce each song. Grades 3-5 vocal students performed pieces including percussion and dance inspired by the book, “Play Me Some Music.”
Leading the fifth-graders, band director Todd Walter noted it was only recently that students were allowed to remove their masks to play. They played selections from their lesson book. It was the first concert of the year open to the public. This and others have been live streamed. The Daily Register also posted a video of it on Facebook.