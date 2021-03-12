Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

 

The West Central Middle School Band and Choir Concert, featuring grades 6-8, will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 in the Klinge Gym. Mask up per school policy. Families are asked to sit together. All concerts will also be live streamed.

 
 
 

Trending Food Videos