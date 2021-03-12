The West Central Middle School Band and Choir Concert, featuring grades 6-8, will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 in the Klinge Gym. Mask up per school policy. Families are asked to sit together. All concerts will also be live streamed.
Trending Recipes
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 61%
- Feels Like: 41°
- Heat Index: 41°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 41°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:23:59 AM
- Sunset: 06:10:45 PM
- Dew Point: 29°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 3mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
- New cafe to open in Fayette at familiar spot
- Oelwein man charged in abuse of baby
- Wapsie Valley’s Ott commits to Wartburg football
- Jesup's Lineau named NICL East Player of the Year
- Wartburg professor wins prestigious ICMA Eighmey award
- Oelwein’s King commits to Cornell
- Oelwein’s Kiel earns postseason plaudits
- Fayette County Public Health expands groups eligible for vaccine at March 11 clinic
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.