MAYNARD — West Central Senior Awards were presented Tuesday to the Class of 2021. They have two valedictorians. Graduation will be Friday at 7 p.m.
Octavia George, valedictorian, was also the KWWL’s Best of Class Award Winner and All-Northeast Iowa Academic Team member. She was among six in the class to receive a Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Associate of Arts (AA) degree through West Central’s charter program. She also won the School Citizenship Award, U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Semper Fidelis Award, Booster Club Scholarship and The Community Bank Scholarship.
Marlee Squires, valedictorian, was the Governor’s academic award winner and a finalist for the Wayne Cooley Award. She also received her NICC AA degree (WC charter program), and won the Senior Class Leader Award, Bernie Saggau Award, Employability Endorsement, Duane Alan Clefisch Memorial Scholarship and Grace Meyer Scholarship. She is receiving several awards from the college she will attend, the Coe Grant, Trustee Scholarship, Iowa Kohawk Award and Impact Award.
Erin Hamlett achieved a 3.6 grade point average (GPA) and is graduating with highest honors. She also received her NICC AA degree (WC charter program), and won Fayette County Bar Association and American Citizenship awards, USMC Scholastic Excellence Award, Booster Club Scholarship and The Roger and Cheryl Arthur Family Trust (award). From the college she will attend, she is receiving the University of Northern Iowa Panther Success Scholarship.
Zoe Larson achieved a 3.6 GPA and is graduating with highest honors. She received an NICC AA degree (WC charter program), and won an Eastern Star Scholarship and McCarthy Scholarship.
Hunter Kent-Thomas is graduating with honors. He received a NICC AA degree (WC charter program) and won a USMC Distinguished Athlete Award and Duane Alan Clefisch Memorial Scholarship.
Daniel McDonough is graduating with honors. He is receiving the Willis “Bill” Ruff Scholarship, Kaiden Estling Scholarship, Knights of Columbus (award) and McCarthy Scholarship. From the college he will attend, he is receiving the NICC Memorial Scholarship.
Bryleigh Rouse won the USMC Distinguished Athlete Award, Booster Club Scholarship and McCarthy Scholarship. From the college she will attend, she is receiving the UNI Panther Success Scholarship.
Tayton Molyneux received an NICC AA degree though the WC charter program.
Sidney Heimes received a Booster Club Scholarship.
Naomi Scott received a Booster Club Scholarship, Fayette County 4-H Scholarship and McCarthy Scholarship.
Kylee Lickiss received a Booster Club Scholarship.
Isabell Eitel received NICC’s Opportunity Award, Dean Rueber Scholarship, The Roger and Cheryl Arthur Family Trust (award) and Mercy One Auxiliary Scholarship.
Aidan Nelson received an athletic scholarship to Iowa Central Community College where he will attend.
FINE ARTS AWARDS
Hamlett earned the Outstanding Participation in Drama and John Philip Sousa Band Awards.
Squires earned the Iowa Choral Directors Association award.
Fine Arts Endorsements went to Rouse, Squires, George and Hamlett.
Senior Fine Arts Awards went to Squires, Rouse, Jayden Clinton, George and Hamlett.