MAYNARD — Who were those masked girls?
Well, they are the Upper Iowa Conference regular season volleyball champions. Whether or not they will be singular or co-champs will be decided Thursday night when they host Clayton Ridge (6-1, 11-6).
West Central improved its conference record to 7-0 in the conference and 9-2 overall with a three-set home victory Tuesday over North Fayette Valley (4-4, 5-13).
The Blue Devils did it while wearing face masks to make certain the COVID-19 pandemic does not derail their season going into the playoffs.
Tuesday's game was the first that West Central players wore masks during play.
"There's a new rule that came out saying even if one person on your team gets COVID but they're masking it doesn't affect the whole team, so we're taking a precaution," said West Central head coach Abby DeGroot. "So going into postseason, if somebody gets sick it doesn't take out our whole team like it has in the past with other teams. So if I can do anything to prevent it to keep us playing, I'm going to do it."
West Central will host Don Bosco (10-17) in the Class 1A Region 6 first round on Monday, Oct. 19. Game time is 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, the TigerHawks pushed the Blue Devils in the first two sets with West Central getting 25-22 and 25-20 wins. The Blue Devils were dominant in set three, winning 25-8.
Over the three sets, West Central had 15 aces while serving at a 98.6% efficiency. They also had 27 kills in 58 attempts, six blocks and 38 digs.
"Our libero, Emma Michels, really stepped up for us. She got a lot of digs for us on that left side corner," DeGroot said. "Our blocks did well adjusting and obviously we have really strong hitters. Ailyah Gordon got a lot of kills for us tonight. Bryleigh (Rouse) was still a powerhouse for us. A lot of leaders — Sydney Heimes stepped up big."
Michels led the Blue Devils with 13 digs and was 13-for-13 serving with two aces.
Gordon led the team in aces with six, as she was 18-for-19 serving. She also five kills in eight attempts and three digs.
Rouse led in kills with seven in 16 attempts. She also had seven digs, five blocks and was 8-for-8 serving.
Marlee Squires again put up most of the teams assists, making 24 of the 25. She also had three kills in five attempts, two digs, one block and three aces as she was 10-for-10 serving.
Abby Squires had four digs, six kills in 12 attempts and four aces as she went 8-for-8 serving.
Heimes had three kills in nine attempts and one dig. She also had four aces as she was 8-for-8 serving.
Zoe Larson was 12-for-12 serving with three digs two kills and an assist.
Delaney Carry had one kill in two attempts and Isabell Eitel had five digs.
"To see more girls get involved is really awesome especially going into post season play," DeGroot said. "We're so close, and if everyone is firing we have a real good chance.
Tuesday night was also West Central's breast cancer awareness night, Volley for the Cure. There was a raffle of donated items that filled four tables in the lunchroom. Proceeds will go to the MercyOne Women’s First Mammography Fund.
The West Central football team sang the National Anthem before the varsity match.