Whodunnit? That is the main question as West Central opens up a can of “Murder with Tomato Sauce,” a dark comedy by David J. LeMaster set for performance on April 9 and 10.
It will be the final performance for seniors Erin Hamlett and Octavia George — both stage veterans — and senior Jayden Clinton, who is also making her stage debut. Many of the players are veterans to West Central theater, but also debuting are Bryce Tellin and Gracie West.
“This play has a lot of twists and turns, it’s funny, it’s just a lot of fun,” Hamlett said. “Be prepared for some audience interaction, because there’s some of that in there, too.”
George says this role is different from her past roles in that it’s a lead role, and indicated she enjoys getting to play a professional role for a change.
“Things are just starting to open up after quarantine, so people should come down and watch,” Hamlett added.
Mask up, as always. Show times are being determined.