JACKSON JUNCTION — On a night of long volleys — complete with dives into the bleachers to keep them going — West Central’s players by the fourth were still jumping, slamming and digging like it was the first set.
They do a lot of conditioning, a lot, head coach Abby DeGroot said after the Blue Devils 3-1 win over Turkey Valley.
The Blue Devils opened the match with a 25-21 set win, but fell 14-25 in the second, winning again in the third, 25-20. The fourth set was all West Central, dominating with a 25-9 match-clinching win.
DeGroot was impressed with the team’s hustle and play.
“I love this team and the way they are playing together,” she said.
As the match progressed, West Central’s offense found more holes in Turkey Valley’s defense to exploit with a push rather than a spike.
“My girls play all year round. They play a lot of Iowa League, stuff like that, so they know how to really read a court,” DeGroot said. “And every timeout we were talking about what’s open. Our back court does such a good job talking to our front row about what we can do and places we can see. So, the communication between back row and front row and back row just really shined tonight.”
In those four sets, senior Marlee Squires had 36 of the team’s 37 assists. And West Central had 53 kills in 141 attempts to Turkey Valley’s 38 in 154. Blue Devils senior Bryleigh Rouse had 14, followed by sophomore Abby Squires (13), Marlee Squires (10), junior Aaliyah Gordon (8), senior Sidney Heimes (4) and seniors Zoe Larson and Delaney Carey (2 each).
The Blue Devils had only a slight advantage in digs, with 82 to Turkey Valley’s 81. Junior Emma Michels anchored West Central’s back line with 28 digs.
“(She) worked her tail off tonight,” DeGroot said.
Rouse added 24, followed by Abby Squires (14), Marlee Squires and senior Isabel Eitel (6 apiece), Gordon (3) and Heimes (1).
Turkey Valley managed five blocks to West Central’s four.
West Central served at a 95.6% success rate, going 87-for-91 with seven aces. Gordon, Abby Squires, and Michels each had two aces. Marlee Squires had one.
Rouse (16-for-18) and Michels (16-for-17) landed the most serves, followed by Larson (15-for-15), Abby Squires (14-for-14), Marlee Squires (14-for-15), Gordon (10-for-10) and senior Kylee Lickiss (2-for-2).
West Central and Turkey Valley had identical records last year: 20-13 overall and 5-3 in the conference.
UP NEXT: West Central travels to Kee High in Lansing for a 5:30 p.m. start on Sept. 29.