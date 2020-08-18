MAYNARD — West Central students will be waiting another week to see all the changes their school building has gone through since closing down in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The School Board has approved delaying the first day of school from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, because of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning project in the elementary wing.
“We want to make sure that everything is ready for a positive start to the new school year,” Superintendent Fred Matlage said in a statement posted online. “An updated calendar will be released towards the end of the week.”
Other projects included the elementary wing getting new windows, resurfacing a parking lot, resurfacing the Klinge Gym floor, and putting in an epoxy floor and new seats in the auditorium. Asbestos was also removed from the auditorium as well as from rooms within the band room.
The School Board on April 29 awarded the contract for the HVAC project to Huff Contracting, Inc., of Waterloo. It had the low bid of $750,836. The cost estimate for the project was lower at $749,505. The highest bid came from a Dubuque company, Tri-Con Construction, at $837,000.
In March, the board approved $12,862 for the asbestos removal by Advanced Environmental, $3,200 for Dolf Construction to remove the auditorium seats, $23,848 for Diversity Inc. to install an epoxy floor in the auditorium, $59,795 for H2I Group to install new seating in the auditorium, according to meeting minutes.
In February, the board approved $21,500 to resurface the Klinge Gym floor to FLR Sanders.