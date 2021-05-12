MAYNARD — Prior to the start of the Senior Awards ceremony on Tuesday evening, West Central High School Principal Matthew Molumby took time to honor the school’s football coach, Steve Milder. Iowa Football Coaches Association Executive Director James Grady III was invited to the podium to present the association’s Walt Fiegel Coaching with Character Award.
Grady commented on the award’s history and criteria for selection. He also outlined some of coach Milder’s accomplishments over the time he has been in coaching.
After accepting the award Milder pointed to his admiration of Walt Fiegel by quoting him: “Tough times don’t last, tough people do!”
Reflecting on the challenges of the past year’s COVID pandemic, Milder addressed the students present by saying that they had indeed epitomized Fiegel’s point, “You guys showed this … in the last year and a half you made the best of a bad situation.”
Milder concluded his acceptance speech with an acknowledgement of his family’s support over the years saying, “You can’t coach, and take all those nights away from family without their support.”
Grady pointed out that Milder began the 2020 season seventh in wins among active Iowa high school football coaches. Milder has led teams for 45 years as a head coach. During his time at West Central, he has coached 16 playoff teams. This included a state championship squad in 1997 and a 1978 runner up.
Milder competed in high school at Regina Catholic school in Iowa City, where he became a member of their Hall of Fame. He went on to compete in football and baseball while attending the University of Northern Iowa. He has coached four different sports at West Central.
His community involvement has included 25 years with the Holiday Boost Program which provides help to families around the Christmas holiday season. In 2013 he was selected for an Excellence in Mentoring award by the Iowa Mentoring Partnership.
Milder and his wife married nine days before his coaching career began and they remain together through 49 football and 143 total sports seasons. Their sons are Matt and Mark, and they have three grandchildren: Mackenzie, Alexis, and Jace.