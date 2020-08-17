Donations for school supplies are once again being collected in Maynard, in order to give West Central students in need a backpack of school supplies.
Items can be dropped off at Sylvia’s Flowers, 350 Main St W, anytime through Sept. 13, or call, 563-637-2255.
“I call the school up, the school gives me the gender and grade of the need,” shop owner Sylvia Westendorf said. She shares the district’s supply list, and donors drop off items at the shop.
“They take them at the school, so that way it’s all confidential,” Westendorf said.
Needed school supplies, according to the school Facebook page: include 1 1/2-inch binders, 2-inch binders, graph paper, compass, calculators, protractors, scientific calculator, Scotch tape, pencil boxes and bags, rulers, two-pocket folders with prongs, Kleenex, wide-lined loose leaf paper, masking tape, white board markers, mechanical pencils, highlighters, colored pencils, chunk erasers, blunt tip scissors, washable school glue, two-pocket vinyl folders, large book covers, disinfecting wipes or spray, Band-Aids, back pack, markers - fine and wide tipped, USB flash drives, sheet protectors, Ziplock baggies — any size and 3-ounce Dixie cups.
Donors include area churches and Maynard businesses.