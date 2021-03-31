MAYNARD — West Central Class of 2021 member Delaney “D” Morgan Adams-Carey hopes someday to travel the world, but after graduation this spring she plans to attend college to get an advanced nursing degree and become a psychiatric nurse.
Adams-Carey is the daughter of Ryan Carey and Taylor Ishman, and Kim and Jeremy Lawless. She is the sister to Peyton, Kennedy, Kordell, Taylor, Dylan, Garret, Cobi and Nelson.
Her greatest influence, she says, is “my dad.”
She was a member of the Blue Devils volleyball team that won the Upper Iowa Conference championship this fall, and cherishes the memories. It was the school’s first volleyball conference title since 1995.
She prizes her two dogs, enjoys lifting weights and taking naps and “could not live without” iced coffee, she said. She describes herself as out-spoken and hard-working with a heart of gold.
Her advice to underclassmen: “Get your work done on time and don’t be afraid to speak up.”