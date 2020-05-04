Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

West Central Senior Spotlight: Dylan Conner

Dylan Conner

 CONTRIBUTED

West Central senior Dylan Conner enjoyed his time running in cross country and most prizes his Fitbit.

He is undecided on his formal future plans but has made running a hobby and one day aims to hike the Appalachian Trail.

Tags