West Central senior Dylan Conner enjoyed his time running in cross country and most prizes his Fitbit.
He is undecided on his formal future plans but has made running a hobby and one day aims to hike the Appalachian Trail.
As a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition (optimized for desktop and mobile devices). All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subcription!)
Not a current print subscriber? Click here to purchase a Print Subscription
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|6 Months
|$59.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$119.00
|for 365 days
West Central senior Dylan Conner enjoyed his time running in cross country and most prizes his Fitbit.
He is undecided on his formal future plans but has made running a hobby and one day aims to hike the Appalachian Trail.
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 8mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 11mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 11mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 11mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 11mph
Precip: 41% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 11mph
Precip: 45% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 45% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 52% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 63% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest local and national news.