MAYNARD — West Central Class of 2021 member Shianne Faith “Shiburg” Hanson enjoys spending time with family and friends and being outside with her dog. She describes herself as “happy, friendly (and) chill.”
She is the daughter of Loren Teague and the late Sarah Teague and sister to Taylor Teague and Sydney Teague.
She cherishes memories of “spending time with my mom” and prizes “the necklace that carries my mom’s ashes.”
Her greatest influence, she says, is her dad.
After graduation, she intends to move with her mom’s family to Wisconsin and find a job.
Her advice to underclassmen is, “Show up to school and be on time. Get good grades.”