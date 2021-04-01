MAYNARD — West Central Class of 2021 member Zoe Mae “Zo” Larson enjoys playing volleyball, hanging out with friends and kayaking. She describes herself as quiet, independent and responsible.
She is the daughter of Bobby Jo and Curtis Larson and the sister of Carson and Dylan.
She received All-Conference Honorable Mention accolades last fall as a member of West Central’s volleyball team, which won the Upper Iowa Conference title for the first time since 1995.
Last summer, she made the dean’s list at Northeast Iowa Community College.
Her greatest influence is her grandpa, and she could not live without her dogs, she said.
She is undecided on her career plans but would like to travel the world.