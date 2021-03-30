West Central senior Kylee Kay Lickiss will always recall making it to state track in the 4 x 200.
She ran on the West Central girls 4 x 200-meter relay team that placed 16th overall in Class 1A at the State Track and Field Championships on May 17, 2019, along with Aaliyah Gordon, Naomi Scott and Marlee Squires.
Lickiss is the daughter of Karolyn Rodas and Daryn Lickiss and sibling of Trenton, Kody, Austin and Holly.
She says her biggest influence is her grandpa and prized possession is her grandma’s necklace. She could not live without her animals. She enjoys being outdoors, shopping, hanging out with friends
She describes herself as “outgoing, independent (and) feisty.”
She plans to attend college to become a dental assistant and, one day, travel the world.
For now, she advises underclassmen, “Be yourself, be confident, and know it’s okay to make mistakes.”