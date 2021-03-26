MAYNARD — West Central Class of 2021 member Tayton David Molyneux is the is the son of Chris and Tabitha Molyneux and the brother of Brady, Carysa, Kaiya and Anthony.
He will remember “Anthony telling stories on the bus rides to football games.”
His greatest influence, he says, is his dad.
His hobbies are video games, weightlifting and work. He secretly intends to “get yoked” (deadlift a lot of weight). His favorite TV show is “The Punisher.” His prized possession is his truck.
While he says he couldn’t live without food — his pet peeve is people who chew with their mouths open. He describes himself as “determined, fun (and) obnoxious.”
His advice to underclassmen? “Do your homework, you have no other choice.”
Monlyneux’s career plan is to join the Air Force military police.