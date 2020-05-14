West Central senior Hannah VanHyfte, who made it to the State Cross Country meet, plans to go into an athletic field as a coach, trainer or therapist.
In her junior year, VanHyfte had the top times for West Central in the 400-meter hurdles, 800-meter run, 1500-meter run and 3000-meter run, and the Daily Register featured her as athlete of the week last May 24. It was her first year at West Central, her family having moved to Randalia from the North Fayette Valley school district.
One day she aims to run a marathon.
Her hobbies include running, reading and hanging out with friends.